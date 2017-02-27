PlayStation VR Sales Hits 915,000 Units in Four Months

TOKYO—Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that PlayStation VR, a virtual reality system for PlayStation released last October, cumulatively sold through 915,000 units worldwide as of Feb. 19, 2017.



“PS VR continues to be well received by people around the world thanks to the high-quality, revolutionary VR experience it offers,” said Andrew House, president and global CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “With more than 53.4 million PS4 units sold through globally we firmly believe PlayStation VR will take the lead position in the VR market. We are increasing production to meet demand and will continuously support content developers as they create innovative VR experiences that are only possible on PlayStation.”



Sony said the number of PS VR software titles and experiences reached more than 100 globally as of Feb. 19, 2017, and the number of developers and publishers has increased to more than 360, ranging from smaller independent teams to the industry’s top publishers as well as a range of entertainment companies across movies and music. Currently there are more than 220 software titles and content in development for PS VR with more launches on their way. By the end of 2017, Sony said more than 100 new software titles and experiences are expected to be released.



The PS VR system is currently available in 64 countries and regions.