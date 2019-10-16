Playout Solutions Market to Hit $1.2B by 2027

ALBANY, N.Y.—A new report from Transparency Market Research forecasts that the global playout solutions market is expected to see a substantial growth over the next eight years, with its value estimated to reach $1.2B by 2027, which would mark an 8% CAGR.

Transparency attributes its estimates to the growing demand for emerging technologies with broadcast and media companies around the globe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to see the largest growth over the forecasted period of 9% CAGR, though North America is still expected to have the largest revenue share, followed by Europe.

One of the reasons for this growth among broadcasters cited by Transparency is how it assists with the fulfillment of advertising insertion demands and ability to deliver reliable results without complexity or high costs. Transparency also forecasts that companies are likely to move toward content marketing, which will further increase the demand for playout solutions.

The report also highlights companies that it believes will be key players during the forecasted period, which includes Amagi Media Labs, Harmonic, SES, Grass Valley, Evertz, BroadStream Solutions, Imagine Communications and more.

The full report is available here.