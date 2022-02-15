Planar to Highlight CarbonLight LED Displays at 2022 NAB Show
By Tom Butts
CarbonLight CLI VX series displays are optimized for the virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR) markets,
LAS VEGAS—Planar, a developer of professional digital displays, will be at the 2022 NAB Show showcasing its CarbonLight CLI VX Series LED displays.
Optimized for the virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR) markets, the CarbonLight CLI VX displays feature a lightweight, patented carbon fiber construction and support indoor fine pitch LED video wall and ceiling installations to offer the deployment versatility today’s VP, XR and broadcast applications need with exceptional on-camera performance.
This includes support for hanging, wall-mounted, freestanding and curved LED video wall installations, in addition to other unique shapes that are intended to help smaller stages appear larger, including 90-degree corners.
Available in 1.9 and 2.6 millimeter pixel pitches and featuring models with Brompton and Colorlight VP controllers, Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series delivers state-of-the-art image quality with HDR support, improved thermal management and uniformity, precise yet flexible color management and a wide color gamut for greater color compatibility.
Planar will be in Booth N5914 in the North Hall. The 2022 NAB Show takes place April 23-27 in Las Vegas.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
