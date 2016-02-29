Pixel Power Signs on to ASPEN Community

TORONTO—Pixel Power is heading off to ASPEN, the growing industry coalition on IP, not the popular ski resort. The manufacturer of broadcast automation, playout and graphics technology is the latest company to join the ASPEN Community, which features more than 30 companies that have adopted the ASPEN framework.

ASPEN stands for Adaptive Sample Picture Encapsulation and is a standards-based, open format that moves uncompressed UHD, 3G, HD and SD signals over MPEG-2 transport streams. The ASPEN framework helps transport separated video, audio and metadata as independent IP multicast streams.

Pixel Power joins fellow ASPEN Community members like AJA, Broadcast Pix, ChyronHego, Edit Share, Evertz, For-A, Hitachi, I-Movix, Matrox, Neutrik, Ross Video, Tektronix, Time Warner Cable SportsNet, TV2 and Vizrt.