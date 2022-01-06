NAB PILOT Opens for 2022 Innovation Challenge Applications

PILOT, NAB’s technology innovation initiative, is accepting submissions for its Innovation Challenge.

PILOT Executive Director John Clark called it a “showcase for the cutting-edge ideas and innovations that can transform how broadcasters do business and serve their communities.”

The program provides mentorship and promotion to winning proposals, along with an opportunity to demonstrate products to potential customers and investors at the NAB Show in April.

The challenge seeks products or prototypes that align with three focus areas:

“Create” is focused on content creation from pre-production to post, including tools and advanced workflow options for better storytelling.

“Connect” is focused on content distribution and delivery, ranging from cloud computing to new media infrastructure.

“Capitalize” focuses on reach and ROI, including technologies for creating new revenue streams and supporting the content economy.

Individuals, teams, companies, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. Finalists will be chosen by early March, with winning proposals announced later that month.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. EST.