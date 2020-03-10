NAB PILOT Hands Out 2020 Media Tech and Innovation Scholarships

WASHINGTON—NAB PILOT has awarded its Media Technology and Innovation scholarships to four college students to help in their pursuit of broadcast and media technology and innovation studies. The scholarships are administered in partnership with the Broadcast Education Association.

The winning students for 2020 are Trey Dickey from the University of Alabama; Mariana Janjacomo Semenoff from New York University; Charlotte Norsworthy from the University of Georgia; and Irene Franco Rubio from Arizona State University.

Each student will receive a scholarship valued at $5,000 and covers studies in broadcast television or radio engineering and technology; broadcast content creation, including sports and news production; web and online media; mobile media; media-related information technology; multiplatform audience measurement; and media technology research.

“NAB is excited to work once again with BEA in presenting these PILOT scholarships to worthy students as they pursue careers in broadcast and media technology,” said Sam Matheny, NAB executive vice president and chief technology officer. “Their fresh thinking will invigorate our industry and keep it vibrant as we engage with future opportunities.”