Philadelphia's WFMZ adds fourth Utah Scientific master control switcher to expand HD channel offerings

Philadelphia's WFMZ-TV has installed another Utah Scientific MC-400 master control switcher in its HD broadcasting infrastructure. The new master control switcher allows WFMZ to add a new sub-channel — and a new revenue stream — to its lineup.

WFMZ is an independent station with newscasts that focus on the northern tier of the Philadelphia market. WFMZ-TV is a long-time Utah Scientific customer and currently uses the UTAH-400 (144) digital routing switcher and three other MC-400s, as well as some older Utah Scientific analog units.

Adding a fourth Utah Scientific master control switcher not only enables WFMZ to add a fourth sub-channel to its main channel, but it also ensures compliance with FCC standards for EAS.