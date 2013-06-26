Pebble Broadcast Systems expands footprint in U.S

With its business growing, Pebble Broadcast Systems, a provider of broadcast automation and other related playout technologies, has relocated to a larger sales and service facility in Broomfield, Colorado. Some product development will also occur there.

Eric Openshaw, general manager of Pebble Broadcast Systems, the U.S. division of UK-based Pebble Beach systems, said the new headquarters would help accommodate the company’s expanding staff and equipment requirements.

Recent broadcast customer wins include KCET, AMC, CUNY and Fox, according to the company.

“With increased equipment requirements and new developers and projects staff to accommodate, this new facility will enable our outstanding team to better support our strong portfolio of automation, channel in a box and integrated channel products, and gives us further room to expand in the future,” Openshaw said.

The new locations address is: Pebble Broadcast Systems Inc., 2095 West 6th Avenue,Suite 200,BroomfieldColorado80020. Phone: (855) PEBBLE-TV.

Pebble Beach offers a full line of automation products to fit any application, including its Marina, Neptune, Deckchair, Dolphin, and Stingray (channel-in-a-box server). Itstechnology is now installed in more than 50 countries with systems ranging from single up to over 100 channels in operation.