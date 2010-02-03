Pebble Beach signs major contract for Marina automation with ZDF

Pebble Beach has secured a contract to supply its new Marina enterprise level automation system to German national public TV broadcaster ZDF (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen). The system will control six HD channels from ZDF’s playout center in Mainz. ZDF’s program to renew and centralize the transmission structure across six of its channels coincides with the start of regular HD transmissions on Astra, scheduled for early 2010.

Marina will be used by ZDF for playout and will control Harris NEXIO video servers and Evertz master control switchers and routers, subtitlers, keyers and graphics. The system will also integrate with the Blue Order content management system and ZDF’s own in-house traffic system to provide a workflow that minimizes the need for operator intervention