Pebble Beach Creates Automated Infrastructure for Malaysia Network

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—Malaysia’s Media Prima Television Network has switched over to a new automation infrastructure with the help of Pebble Beach Systems technology. The new infrastructure is based on Pebble’s Dolphin integrated channel device and the Marina content management and multi-channel automation system.

The new system, which completed its installation in December, controls the playout of Media Prima’s TV3, TV9, TV8 and ntv7 with complete redundancy. The Dolphin integrated channel devices deliver video playout, graphics and subtitles for these channels. The system is also able to create a mirrored playlist for a main and backup program output in case of on air problems. In addition, the system interfaces with a Dalet MAM system and a customized IBS traffic system, with Dolphin providing Flash and Vizrt graphics.

Multiple user access rights can be configured according to different operator privileges, enabling users to view and edit playlists, to view media on Dolphin servers, or to access the Marina configuration, depending on their level of authorization.