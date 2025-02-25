Public TV's TechConnect Joins NAB Show’s Broadcast Engineering Conference

The NAB Show announced that it is partnering with Public Media Venture Group (PMVG) to bring public TV’s annual technical conference to the Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference during the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9.

TechConnect ’25 will be held April 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. in LVCC West Hall rooms W108 and W109. Register for the TechConnect ’25 conference via NAB Show registration. BEIT will be held at the LVCC April 5-9, both at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

“Bringing TechConnect to NAB Show creates an unparalleled opportunity for public media technologists to engage with the broader broadcast and media technology ecosystem,” said John Clark, senior vice president, Emerging Technology, NAB. “This collaboration not only strengthens NAB Show’s commitment to the future of content delivery and infrastructure, but it also provides public media professionals with direct access to the latest innovations.”

This marks the first time a fully integrated public media technology training conference is being hosted in partnership with NAB Show, building on decades of independently produced events targeting the public TV technology sector, PVMG said.

”This partnership is a game-changer for public media technologists and NAB Show alike, combining world-class programming with convenience and efficiency for both the hosts and attendees of TechConnect,” said Marc Hand, CEO of PMVG. “NAB Show is a world-class event, and we look forward to TechConnect ’25 being the first of many opportunities to partner on providing technology education for the unique and critical U.S. public media industry.

TechConnect ’25 tackles numerous technology issues of interest to public media professionals, such as ATSC 3.0 transition options, interactive media for public TV audiences, artificial intelligence-assisted content archiving, proper balancing of streaming and broadcast content delivery, advanced emergency alerting, facility robustness and security, enhanced content accessibility, improved operational efficiency, optimal use of cloud-based services, datacasting and more.

As a technology education partner with NAB Show, PMVG is also presenting during the BEIT Conference. There are more than six-dozen sessions designed for broadcast engineers and technologists, media technology managers, equipment manufacturers and R&D engineers.

BEIT Partnerships include:

PMVG highlights the innovative work at its NextGen TV “laboratory station” in Cookeville, Tenn.

Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) hosts two days of Ennes Workshops on Friday and Saturday, offering two specialized tracks: RF 101 Bootcamp and Media Over IP Essentials.

IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS), in partnership with NAB, is co-sponsoring the Best Student Paper Award, presented during the BEIT Opening Session. Additionally, IEEE BTS presents two sessions, SRT Backup and Digital Broadcast to Handhelds.

North American Broadcasters Association (NABA) questions the Future for Wireless Mics.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) explores Maximizing FAST Channel Revenue.

All NAB BEIT partners are represented on the Conference Program Committee. The full session lineup is available here.

TechConnect ’25’s lead sponsor is Google, joined by other event sponsors Heartland Video Systems, Public Media Management, Enensys Technologies, Mediaproxy, DigiCAP and ATSC. Further sponsorship opportunities remain available.

Register for the NAB Show here.