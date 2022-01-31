PBS Digital Studios Launches First-Ever Podcasts

ARLINGTON, VA—As part of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, PBS has announced the first-ever podcasts based on digital series from PBS Digital Studios.

Inspired by the popular YouTube series, “It’s Lit!”, the new “It’s Lit! [Unabridged]” podcast unpacks popular and classic literature and its authors. It debuts in February 2022.

Premiering in March of 2022, “Eons: Mysteries Of Deep Time,” which is based on another popular PBS Digital Studios YouTube series, explores prehistoric life on Earth.

The podcasts will each consist of 10 series.

Both projects are distributed by the public media organization PRX, which will enable PBS Digital Studios to build on its successes on YouTube and expand into audio storytelling, PBS said.

“Along with online video and social media, podcasts will play an important role in PBS’s growing slate of multiplatform content,” said Maribel Lopez, head of PBS Digital Studios. “Podcasts are an ideal format for PBS Digital Studios’ distinct brand of storytelling and will allow us to continue expansion to audiences across platforms.”

“It’s Lit! [Unabridged]” debuts on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and will offer a deep dive into the world of literature, criticism, and publishing, offering a more narrow focus on a single topic than the web series. Hosted by Princess Weekes, the podcast will feature lively conversations with noted authors discussing their own work, influential novels, and issues related to books and literature. The series will also focus on highlighting the work of BIPOC writers, PBS said.

“Eons: Mysteries Of Deep Time” premieres on Monday, March 14 and will explore the greatest mysteries of natural history. Pairing the science and storytelling of PBS Eons with an immersive audio experience, the podcast will convey a sense of curiosity and wonder about the gripping tales of past life on Earth, PBS said.

Hosts and science communicators Blake de Pastino, Kallie Moore and Michelle Barboza-Ramirez dig into the past and explore the greatest mysteries of natural history. From the dawn of the dinosaurs to modern downtown Los Angeles, they cover what is known and yet to be discovered about the history of life on Earth.

“It’s Lit! [Unabridged]” is produced for PBS Digital Studios by Spotzen and is distributed by PRX.

“Eons: Mysteries Of Deep Time” is produced for PBS Digital Studios by Complexly and is distributed by PRX.