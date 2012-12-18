Parks Associates: Holiday tablet shoppers prefer Apple iPad

Apple continues to lead the pack among media tablet competitors when it comes to consumer holiday tablet preferences, according to new research from Parks Associates.

The findings from Parks Associates’ Consumer Analytics research service show 44 percent of holiday table shoppers plan to buy an iPad 2 vs. 24 percent who say they will select the Kindle Fire. Twenty-one percent of tablet shoppers say they will buy the Microsoft Surface, and 12 percent said they preferred the Google Nexus for their holiday shopping.

"Apple continues to gain strength in key product categories," said John Barrett, director, Consumer Analytics, Parks Associates. "In the tablet market, consumers initially expressed interest in the Microsoft Surface, but once pricing and product details were announced, holiday intentions to purchase a Microsoft Surface dropped to 21 percent in Q4 from 45 percent in Q3."

According to Parks Associates’ holiday survey, taken from October to November 2012, for the first time, more U.S. broadband households plan to purchase a tablet than a laptop, netbook or Ultrabook. Thirty-three percent of U.S. broadband households now own a tablet, up from 15 percent last year. A Parks Associates forecast indicates 66 percent of U.S. broadband households will have a tablet by 2013.

"The iPad mini launch could cannibalize some iPad sales," Barrett said. "When presented with this new product option, 40 percent of iPad intenders opted for an iPad mini."