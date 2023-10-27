Paramount Global, Sinclair Ink New CBS Affiliation Agreements

NEW YORK & BALTIMORE—Paramount Global and Sinclair have reached new comprehensive, multi-year distribution agreements for all CBS network affiliations at Sinclair’s stations.

The affiliation agreements for Sinclair stations include six top-50 market affiliates, KUTV in Salt Lake City, Utah, KEYE in Austin, Texas, WKRC in Cincinnati, Ohio, WPEC in West Palm Beach, Fla., WWMT in Grand Rapids, Mich. and WHP in Harrisburg, Pa.

Additionally, Paramount reached an agreement to renew the affiliation of WTVH in Syracuse, NY and WGFL in Gainesville, Fla., stations to which Sinclair provides services.

Sinclair is one of the largest operators of CBS affiliates, and the 23 markets combined reach 8% of the U.S. audience serving over 10 million television households. Sinclair's CBS affiliates will remain locally available to subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime and will continue to be widely distributed across traditional MVPD and vMVPD platforms.

The agreement consists of renewals for the following CBS affiliates: WRGB in Albany, NY; KEYE in Austin, Texas; KBAK in Bakersfield, Calif.; KFDM in Beaumont, Texas; KBOI in Boise, Idaho; KGAN in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; WKRC in Cincinnati, Ohio; KRCG in Columbia, Mo.; KDBC in El Paso, Texas; KVAL in Eugene, Or.; WGFL in Gainesville, Florida; WWMT in Grand Rapids, Mich.; WHP in Harrisburg, Pa.; KTVL in Medford, Or.; KTVO in Ottumwa, Iowa; WGME in Portland, Maine; KHQA in Quincy, Ill.; KUTV in Salt Lake City, Utah; KPTH in Sioux City, Iowa; WSBT in South Bend, Ind.; WTVH in Syracuse, NY; WPEC in West Palm Beach, Fla.; and KIMA in Yakima, Wash.