Paramount+ Added 9.9M Subs in Q4 2022 as DTC Losses Grew
Total Paramount+ subs reached nearly 56M as global direct-to-consumer subs grew to 77M+
NEW YORK—Paramount Global’s streaming operations added record numbers of subscribers but advertising revenue in its broadcast and cable networks fell sharply in Q4 2022 as operating income for all of 2022 fell to $2.3 billion, down from $6.3 billion in 2021.
In Q4, 2022, Paramount+ added record 9.9 million subs and grew revenue 81% year-over-year as total Paramount+ subs reached nearly 56 million. Global direct-to-consumer (DTC) subs rose by 10.8 million to more than 77 million at the end of 2022.
Pluto TV also added 6.5 million global monthly active users (MAUS), reaching nearly 79 million.
Overall, DTC revenue increased 30% year-over-year as Paramount+ revenue grew 81% year-over-year while subscription revenue grew 48% year-over-year, principally reflecting paid subscriber growth on Paramount+ and advertising revenue rose 4% year-over-year, the company reported.
But OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) losses in the DTC segment grew to a $1.81 billion loss in 2022, up from a $992 million loss in 2021.
Among its broadcast and cable networks, advertising declined by 7% in Q4, 2022 and affiliate and subscription revenue dropped by 4%. As a result OBIDA fell to $5.45 billion in 2022 down from $5.89 billion in 2021.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.