Panavision Picks Up 10 Panasonic VariCam 35 4K Camcorders

NEWARK, N.J. – Panavision has added Panasonic’s VariCam 35 4K camera/recorders to its slate of rental equipment for film and TV productions. The Woodland Hills, Calif.-based Panavision purchased 10 VariCams.

The VariCam can handle multiple formats, including 4K, 4K RAW, UHD, 2K, HD and HD ProRes. Other features include dual native ISOs of 800 and 5000, the ability to record three simultaneous video formats, an optional high-speed 4K uncompressed RAW recorder to capture uncompressed 4K VariCam RAW at up to 120 fps, internal AVC-Intra 4K/2K/HD recording to 120 fps, ACES workflow support for fidelity mastering of source material and in-camera Color-Grading via CDLs/3D LUTs.

Digital and electronics provider Panasonic is located in Newark, N.J.