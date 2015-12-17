Panasonic VariCam 35 Cameras Shoot 4K Commercials

NEWARK, N.J.—To shoot a pair of UHD commercials for Chrysler and Chick-fil-A, Los Angeles-based director of photography David Darby chose to go with Panasonic’s VariCam 35 4K camera/recorder.

David Darby uses VariCam 35 on Chrysler Mopar shoot

“Both of these spots were CG-intensive and, in both cases, the production team emphatically did not want to up-rez,” said Darby. “Having had prior hands-on experience with the VariCam 35, I recommended the Panasonic 4K camera. The production companies got the resolution they required, and I got the fine-grained film look I was after.”

The VariCam 35 provides image handling in multiple formats ranging from 4K RAW to AVC codes for 4K, UHD, 2K, HD and HD ProRes capture. The camera also features dual native ISOs of 800 and 5000; can record three simultaneous video formats (4K/2K/Proxy or UHD/HD/Proxy); optional high-speed 4K uncompressed RAW encoder that captures uncompressed 4K VariCam RAW at up to 120 fps; internal AVC-Intra 4K/2K/HD recording to 120 fps; ACES support; and in-camera color-grading.