Panasonic to Release 24p Firmware Upgrade for AK-HC3800

NEWARK, N.J.– Panasonic has announced a major free firmware upgrade for the AK-HC3800 studio camera system that provides 24p format support, a capability that will enhance the suitability of this model for shooting episodic broadcast video.



The new firmware will be available in January 2014 as a free download from the Panasonic website for all new and existing HC3800 owners. The new firmware will expand the capabilities of the HC3800 camera system to include these international formats: 1080/59.94i, 1080/50i, 1080/29.97P, 1080/25P, 1080/23.98P, 720/59.94P, 720/50P, 480/59.94i, 576/50i.



The AK-HC3800 studio camera system features three high-sensitivity 2/3-inch 2.2-mega pixel IT CCD sensors and a next-generation, 38-bit Digital Signal Processor with 16-bit A/D converter. It has 1,100 lines of horizontal resolution, 60 db signal to noise ratio, and F11 sensitivity. The compact, eight-pound HC3800 supports both IP and serial control, built-in SMPTE 311 Fiber Connectivity, Dynamic Range Stretch, Chromatic Aberration Correction, versatile flesh-tone detail adjustments, 12-axis color control, Film Rec, and other advanced features.