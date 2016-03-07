Panasonic to Broadcast Total Eclipse

TERNATE, INDONESIA—Panasonic is offering a view of a total eclipse half way around the world. The company has announced that it will provide a live stream of the total eclipse expected from Ternate, Indonesia using only solar power from its Power Supply Container.

Power Supply Container

A standalone photovoltaic power package, the Power Supply Container creates energy during the day with 12 HIT solar panels with a conversion efficiency of 3kW. The energy is stored in 24 lead-acid batteries. To provide the power to cover the eclipse, 3kW of energy will be relayed from the batteries to a Panasonic Lumix GH4 camera that will be attached to a telescope.

Solar energy will also provide power to other equipment being used for the event, including portable computers, editing material and Internet connection technology.

The live stream will begin at 3 p.m. EST on Tuesday, March 8.