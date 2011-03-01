Panasonic AG-AF100 supports diverse production roster

Denver-based director of photography Rich Lerner recently purchased the new Panasonic AG-AF100 large-imager HD cinema camcorder for production assignments ranging from documentaries to independent films and commercial spots.

His first AF100 project was a music video, “Diaphanous Breeze,” for an original composition written and performed by pianist Lisa Downing.

Designed for the film and video production communities, the AF100 delivers film-like shallow depth of field and the wider field of view of a large imager, with the flexibility and cost advantages of a growing line of professional-quality, industry-standard micro 4/3in lenses, filters and adapters.

The HD 1080/720 production camera offers superior video handling, native 1080/24p recording, variable frame rates, professional audio capabilities and compatibility with SDHC and SDXC media.

On the “Diaphanous Breeze” music video, Lerner interspersed performance scenes with time-lapse footage of clouds. He shot with the image-stabilized Lumix G Vario HD 14mm-140mm micro 4/3in super-zoom lens, and worked with the AF100 on a slider.

Lerner will shoot his next assignment, the pilot episode of a dramatic series, with the AF100.