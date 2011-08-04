Panasonic 3-D camcorder documents final space shuttle mission

Panasonic’s AG-3DA1 Full HD 3-D camcorder headed to space last month to document the International Space Station on the final mission of the NASA Space Shuttle. The flight of the shuttle Atlantis, its 33rd, was the 135th mission of the Space Shuttle Program and the last to be flown.

Panasonic provided NASA with AG-3DA1 3D camcorders, BT-3DL2550 25.5in 3-D LCD monitors and ruggedized Toughbook laptop computers that documented the training and preparation leading up to the launch of Space Shuttle Atlantis to the International Space Station. The AG-3DA1 is a fully-integrated Full HD 3-D camcorder that records to SD card media.

“Panasonic is delighted that the 3DA1 3-D camcorder is playing a vital role in documenting this momentous NASA mission,” said John Baisley, executive VP, Panasonic Solutions Company.

See Panasonic at IBC2011 Stands 9.C45 and 9.D40.