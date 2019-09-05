Pai to Propose Simplifying Broadcaster Notifications

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced several initiatives the commission will take up in its next open meeting, scheduled for Sept. 26.

The chairman said he will seek public comment on a proposal to replace the requirement that broadcasters file notices in local newspapers when they file certain applications with the commission and allow them to instead post online notices that would directly link to the applications themselves.

“I am also proposing to simplify the announcements regarding these applications that broadcasters must make over the air, and to have these announcements direct the public to online resources where they can review these applications,” the chairman said in a blog. “This is just another example of how we are modernizing our media rules to reflect the digital age and streamlining them to eliminate unnecessary red tape.”

Also on the agenda is a proposal to extend the commission’s recent efforts to streamline processing procedures for certain satellite to DBS. The commission will also vote to seek comment on draft procedures for an auction of 70 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band for 5G, to begin on June 25, 2020.