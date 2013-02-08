Pacific Television Center Launches 24/7 Virtual Control Room in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON─ Pacific Television Center has added a new 24/7 virtual master control room in Washington, D.C. An enhancement of the Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company’s existing network in the capital, this hub includes a new dark fiber network within the city and increased long haul fiber capacity (OC12) for HD/SD access to the company’s portfolio of resources.



“We can now offer our clients a fully managed end-to-end solution in Washington, D.C.,” said Nick Castaneda, vice president of development for PacTV. “Our clients based in and around Washington, D.C. come to us for a variety of services. This gives us the capability to deliver all of their content in a more eloquent manner. And given the current demand for news and political coverage around the world, this move further solidifies our global footprint.”



The new control room utilizes dark fiber technology, which enables clients to have local uncompressed HD connectivity. This technology provides PacTV extensive flexibility in serving the D.C. market now and into the future.



PacTV has also increased the capacity to an OC12 so it can utilize JPEG 2000 compression for visually lossless delivery of content to D.C., and customers can receive reliable and fast point-to-point access to news and media.



“By expanding our connectivity to an OC12, we can provide more HD-capable streams via a point-to-point circuit that is instant—no stops, no delays—just immediate access to the newsworthy and timely content our clients are seeking,” adds Michael Barnes, engineer, PacTV New York. “In essence, we have built a virtual hub in D.C. that can be controlled by our facilities in New York, Los Angeles and London.”



For more than 30 years, Pacific Television Center has been a transmission and live production provider to the global broadcast industry, offering support and services in fiber connectivity, downlinks, satellite coordination, receive and records, multi-format tape play outs, live shots, satellite media tours and voiceovers.



