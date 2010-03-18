Pacific Television Center Adds Toronto HD Connectivity

The Pacific Television Center in Los Angeles

The Pacific Television Center, a Los Angeles-based global transmission and production company, has announced that it has added SD/HD television circuits to Toronto, Canada, providing its clients with direct access to that city. Local connections include the CBC, GlobalTV and Bell Canada’s TOC.



“As the demand for HD content continues to grow around the world, we are thrilled to add Toronto to our global network,” said Pacific Television Center president Richard Neri. “In addition to expanding our global footprint, this fiber will help our clients deliver programming, such as breaking news and special events, to its viewers at a more rapid pace.”



Los Angeles and Toronto clients are now able to book feeds with a single phone call to Pacific Television, allowing faster transmission of content between the two cities.



“Pacific Television’s new fiber to Toronto has been a great benefit to the CBC,” said, Juan Escobar, senior resources producer at CBC. “With a dedicated loop from PacTV Los Angeles to CBC Toronto, we have enjoyed almost instantaneous connectivity to our bureaus in New York, Los Angeles and London, as well as to PacTV studios and the rest of the company’s network. Booking service from the Pacific Rim has never been easier and the benefit of transmitting HD content on the fiber to Toronto will become even greater in the future.”



Pacific Television says that it’s planning to install additional fiber connectivity.



