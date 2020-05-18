OTT Market to Reach $167B by 2025

MIDDLESEX, U.K.—OTT revenue is expected to substantially increase over the next few years, with the latest projections from Digital TV Research estimating that the OTT market will reach $167 billion in revenue by 2025.

Those results would be double what OTT did in 2019 ($83 billion). Digital TV Research projects that $16 billion alone will be added in 2020.

SVOD is slated to continue as the main driver of OTT revenue, representing 58%; that would see a growth of $50 billion in 2019 to $98 billion in 2025. AVOD, meanwhile, would be the next biggest contributor, with an expected revenue of $54 billion in 2025, up from the $24 billion it earned in 2019.

Digital TV Research says that two-thirds of the OTT revenue will come from the top five countries, a number that is actually down from the 72% the top five accounted for in 2019.

The U.S. will be the largest provider of OTT revenue in 2025 ($68 billion), followed by China ($19 billion).

While coronavirus has led more viewers to streaming content, Digital TV Research has said that the pandemic is hurting the AVOD market, at least for the time being, according to Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research.