OTT is replacing traditional broadcast television, slowly, says Gildred

Is OTT video replacing traditional broadcast television? That’s the question to be explored during a session featuring John Gildred, founder and CTO of SyncTV, at OTTcon in Santa Clara, CA, March 20, 2012.

Gildred, whose company specialized in offering video service providers, such as broadcasters, with a turnkey solution for extending their service to the diverse universe of playback devices, including connected TVs, Blu-ray players, game consoles, set-top boxes, smartphones and tablets, has a simple answer to the question. In his view, yes, OTT video is replacing traditional broadcast television, but it is doing so ever so slowly.

Gildred discusses this change and how it is unfolding in this podcast interview.