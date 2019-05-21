Oral Arguments for Media Ownership Case Set for June

PHILADELPHIA—The case between the Prometheus Radio Project and the FCC over the proposed deregulation of newspaper-broadcast cross ownership rules will continue in June, as oral arguments in the U.S. Court of Appeals Third Circuit have been scheduled for June 11 at 1 p.m.

Current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said that he intended to eliminate the current media ownership rules, and the eight-voices test for local market duopolies, as well as loosen other broadcast regulations, in the fall of 2017. Prometheus Radio Project filed suit shortly after. Prometheus has been battling media deregulation for the last decade and a half.

The Third Circuit has instructed both parties to provide a summary of their arguments within five days to be posted on the Court website to give the public more information on the case.

For more information, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.