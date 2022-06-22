Online Video Ad Spend Up 31% in Q1 2022
MediaRadar survey suggests that YouTube captured $482M of the $5.5B spent on online video ads in Q1 2022
NEW YORK—The ad intelligence and sales platform MediaRadar has issued a new report that found YouTube captured nearly half a billion dollars ($482 million) of the $5.5 billion spent on online video ads in Q1 2022.
MediaRadar produced the analysis of where advertisers are spending their online video ad dollars based on a large sampling of online video advertising from traditional websites and YouTube.
Notably, this analysis doesn’t include streaming video platforms or social media, which are major contributors to the nearly $50 billion the IAB (opens in new tab) estimates will be spent on digital video advertising in 2022.
It found that $5.5 billion was invested in online video advertising in Q1 alone, with a 31% increase of advertisers spending across both YouTube and other video platforms compared to Q4 2021.
The online video ad spend for YouTube increased by an even larger amount by 57% from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022.
However, video Spend without YouTube spend was down 56% quarter to quarter.
In 2021, according to the sample, online video ad investment grew 42% YoY from 2020 to over $14.8 billion.
Other key findings include:
- The number of advertisers using online video increased in Q1 2022 by 21% QoQ.
- The number of advertisers only buying YouTube’s online video increased 55% QoQ Q1 2022 to over 9,000 companies.
- Companies advertising on both non-YouTube and YouTube increased as well 42% QoQ last quarter (nearly 4,000) from Q4 2021.
- However the number of advertisers that bought only non-YouTube video platforms decreased 45% QoQ in Q1 2022 compared to Q4 2021.
- In terms of the issues of ad duration, non-YouTube video platforms are leaning heavily into shorter ads that are 30 seconds and less. Those ads accounted for 98% of the ad load.
- YouTube also runs ads that are 30 seconds and less - 83%. However, the platform also had 11% of the ads from 31 to 60 seconds. There were 6% of ads longer than 60 seconds.
- Other video platforms rely heavily on pre-roll ad placement (97%) and that same strategy found in 2021. However, in Q1 2022 there’s a shift with adding a small amount of post-roll ads. (Full 2021: pre-roll (98%), mid-roll (2%)).
- YouTube saw post-roll receive the largest percentage of ads in Q1 2022 at 42%. Pre-roll followed at 30% and the remaining 28% were mid-roll ads.
