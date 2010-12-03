OmniBus Adds Trilithic EASyCAST Support to iTX

OmniBus Systems, in partnership with Trilithic Inc., has added fully integrated support for the U.S. Emergency Alert System (EAS) to its iTX automation and transmission platform. iTX software can now automate the airing of all national, state and county-level alerts received by the Trilithic EASyCAST Emergency Alert Solution.



When an EAS alert arrives, the iTX operator is notified by a flashing signal on the iTX desktop. After reviewing the alert details, the operator can immediately invoke an on-air event sequence generated automatically by iTX, including the specific text message and audio tones delivered by EASyCAST. A unique capability of iTX allows the current on-air schedule to be placed on "hold" or to continue in a "roll-under" mode while the alert sequence airs. This provides the broadcaster with a choice of continuing the on-air schedule from the point of interruption, or joining-in-progress to maintain schedule timing.



iTX integration with EASyCAST can be used in both single-site and distributed operations, such as multi-station hub-spoke deployments. In the distributed model, EASyCAST devices can be located at each spoke to receive local EAS broadcasts and relay them via wide-area network to an iTX transmission system at the hub for airing.



"With the planned transition to digital EAS, including IPAWS and CAP, iTX support for EAS alerts via EASyCAST provides a combined software/hardware solution that will continue to meet broadcasters' requirements into the future, including the increasing deployment of distributed operations by multi-station groups," said John Wadle, VP for technology at OmniBus.



These products enable service providers to improve efficiency and gain greater control over EAS messaging with seamless, IP-based EAS solutions.



OmniBus Systems' iTX is a software-based transmission solution, built on standard IT hardware and advanced software technology. Broadcasters and media operators can use a single, integrated system to unify and streamline ingest, media management, workflow organization, schedule management, asset management, automation, master control and playout to television, radio and the Internet. iTX allows users to handle all stages of the production and delivery process under a consistent user environment.



Trilithic is a supplier of EAS equipment and EAS systems and solutions for cable television, satellite, broadcast and IPTV.