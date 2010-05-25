Omneon ensures efficient, reliable archiving of Irish parliament proceedings

Oireachtas Broadcasting Unit (OBU), part of the Irish National Archive, is using an Omneon media storage and processing platform to record and archive all proceedings within the Irish parliament (the Oireachtas) and to make broadcast-quality content from these proceedings available to Irish broadcasters.

The OBU records feeds from the two houses of the Oireachtas and from committee rooms, all located at Leinster House in Dublin, directly onto an Omneon Spectrum media server under IBIS automation control. As the Omneon Spectrum system ingests a feed, a copy of the high-resolution content is stored through an active transfer to the 24TB Omneon MediaGrid, where content is accessed for QC and permanent archiving.

During ingest, Omneon ProBrowse simultaneously creates a low-resolution proxy that is used by the media management and automation system for browsing and EDL creation.