Omega Broadcast Group Stocks 4K Truck With Utah Scientific Router

SALT LAKE CITY—Omega Broadcast Group is providing a 4K-capable mobile broadcasting vehicle to the Austin, Texas market, complete with a UHD-12G digital routing switcher from Utah Scientific. The new truck will be used for local events like Austin City Limits and South by Southwest music festivals, and the Formula One Grand Prix, Austin.

The UHD-12G is an enterprise-class router that enables distribution of a full range of 4K SDI video signals, including data rates from SD up to 12G, in a single-link interconnect, per to Utah Scientific. It is configured as a 144x144 chassis in Omega’s truck and will be used to route quad-link 4K signals with an expansion path for switching single-link 12-Gbps 4K signals in the future.

Utah Scientific is a provider of routing switchers, master control switchers and related control software.