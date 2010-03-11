OK Go Syncs Song with Rube Goldberg Device in Single-shot Video

Four-minute sequence shot with a Steadicam



LOS ANGELES: The band OK Go of treadmill fame is rocking the online video community with a new YouTube composition of music and mechanical chain reactions captured in a single, long video shot. The star of “This Too Shall Pass” is an elaborate Rube Goldberg set-up filling a warehouse in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. The chain-reaction mechanism was created by Syyn Labs of Los Angeles and the band, over the course of “several months,” according to the YouTube chatter. Wired reports that the video was shot Feb. 11 and 12 using a Steadicam, and that it took 60 takes to get it right. Some lasted only 30 seconds.





