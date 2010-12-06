Oceanic Preservation Society acquires Panasonic full HD 3-D camcorders for latest project

The Oceanic Preservation Society, a Boulder, CO, based nonprofit organization that creates film, photography and media to inspire people to save the oceans, recently purchased two Panasonic AG-3DA1 full HD 3-D camcorders to support production of its next feature documentary, “The Singing Planet.”

While the documentary is just moving into full production mode, the filmmaking team has had the Panasonic 3-D camcorders on location in the South Pacific Ocean, where they documented humpback whales. The 3DA1s functioned as above water cameras, capturing scenic, impromptu and behind-the-scenes footage.

Production of the “The Singing Planet” also will require use of beam splitter, parallel and underwater 3-D production rigs.

“We’ve already seen that the 3DA1, because of its extreme mobility, can be our only option to opportunistically document an unplanned event,” said Papabeis, speaking of a colleague who recently picked up the camcorder to walk out the door of the OPS’ Boulder office and shoot a Colorado wildfire.

The production is being shot at 1080/24p with the 3DA1s. It will be edited in CineForm’s Neo3D; the finish will be suited for theatrical release.

OPS’ first film, “The Cove,” won dozens of awards, including the Oscar for Best Documentary in 2009. “The Cove,” directed by OPS executive director Louie Psihoyos, took a trenchant look at the clandestine killing of dolphins. The “Singing Planet,” is also directed by Psihoyos.