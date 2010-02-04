Obama asks Congress for $352.5 million to fund FCC in fiscal 2011

President Barack Obama has proposed a 2011 funding level for the Federal Communications Commission of $352.5 million in the budget he submitted Monday to Congress.

The fiscal year 2011 budget proposal includes these initiatives:

Continuing the work of the National Broadband Plan and broadband map.

Implementing a spectrum inventory and emergency response interoperability center.

Consumer information programs.

Overhauling the agency’s systems for data collection, processing, analysis and dissemination.

The funds also cover mandatory increases in salaries and benefits and inflationary increases for contractual services.