Trending

Obama asks Congress for $352.5 million to fund FCC in fiscal 2011

President Barack Obama has proposed a 2011 funding level for the Federal Communications Commission of $352.5 million in the budget he submitted Monday to Congress.

The fiscal year 2011 budget proposal includes these initiatives:

  • Continuing the work of the National Broadband Plan and broadband map.
  • Implementing a spectrum inventory and emergency response interoperability center.
  • Consumer information programs.
  • Overhauling the agency’s systems for data collection, processing, analysis and dissemination.

The funds also cover mandatory increases in salaries and benefits and inflationary increases for contractual services.