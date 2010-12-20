Nyquest finds conversion solution in form of Ki Pro

Concert production specialist Nyquest recently used the AJA Video Systems Ki Pro tapeless recording device to convert 20 hours of HDCAM footage of Alice Cooper’s Concert Tour into the Apple ProRes format for editing in Final Cut Pro.

Nyquest discovered the Ki Pro after directing a 10-camera shoot of Alice Cooper live during his “Theatre of Death” tour date at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.



“We had done this massive HD shoot for the Blu-ray production and wanted a really simple way to get our HDCAM footage into ProRes so we could edit straight away,” said Dave Meehan, director, producer and Nyquest founder.



Looking for a solution, Meehan tapped London-based rental house Eastwood Sound & Vision, which suggested he try AJA Ki Pro, a device that records high-quality Apple ProRes 422 QuickTime files onto computer-friendly media, to convert his footage. After a demonstration of the Ki Pro’s capabilities, Meehan rented it for three days.

“When I saw the Ki Pro, I thought, ‘Surely it’s not this easy.’ We dumped footage out of a JH3 deck and into the Ki Pro hard drive. Because Ki Pro can take time code in and has HDMI input in the back, we were off without delay,” he said.