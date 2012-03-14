NRK adds two more Mosart studio installations

Mosart Medialab recently announced that NRK, Norway's largest media company, has installed a second license of the Mosart newscast broadcast automation solution and ordered a third following the success of its existing Mosart systems in Studio 7.



While NRK’s Studio 5 is used primarily for prime-time live news production, including the popular news program "Dagsrevyen," the new installation in Studio 6 will be used mainly for the production of NRK's large sports shows. With Mosart's support for multi-control room operation, NRK can share video server resources between the studios.



One important feature of NRK's multi-gallery Mosart installation is the Mosart Multi-Studio, a client interface that was custom designed for NRK and is now part of the Mosart multi-gallery feature set. Mosart Multi-Studio enables NRK broadcast engineers to dynamically allocate prime and backup video sources for all three studios, with an at-a-glance view into which ports are available, and which are in use by a certain program.



Broadcast engineers can choose any combination of video sources from the Mosart playout system, the studio's Omneon media server or even the previous, legacy automation system to build redundancy into the workflow. In addition, integration with the network's Snell Kahuna SD-HD multiformat switcher gives NRK engineers the option of accessing Mosart Multi-Studio and the video sources using the switcher for even greater flexibility in the live news production.



