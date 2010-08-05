NRJ expands NTP audio routing system

European music broadcaster NRJ has expanded its NTP Technology NTP 612 routing system with three additional subframes.

Newly installed at the channel's Paris headquarters, the routing systems are equipped with three 625-800 subframes allowing direct input of AES/EBU digital audio. This latest expansion is in addition to three 625-800 subframes installed at NRJ in 2009.

NTP's 625-800 is based on a TDM bus architecture, which can be configured for up to 8000 x 8000 crosspoints, with full simultaneous switching. Occupying a 5RU, 19in chassis, it can operate as a main controller or as a subrouter with a fast switching capacity of 300 switching events per second.

Each NTP 625-800 contains two 625-151 controllers (main and redundant) with a QNX real-time operating system for reliable operation and optimal performance. If the active 625-151 controller fails, the second controller immediately takes over. All modules in each 625-800 unit are front-loading and hot-swappable. A variety of audio interface inputs and outputs can be installed in the 625-800, including AES3, MADI, balanced analog I/O and analog microphone input.

See NTP at IBC Stand 8.B51.