NRB Supports Spectrum Inventory

MANASSAS, Va.–In advance of the FCC’s upcoming consideration of a new auction of television broadcast spectrum, the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), a national association of Christian communicators, called for a comprehensive spectrum inventory.





“To ensure an accurate understanding of America’s spectrum needs, a full and public accounting of how it is currently being utilized is a necessary starting point,” Dr. Frank Wright, president & CEO of NRB, stated. “I congratulate Senator Olympia Snowe (R-ME) and Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) for continuing to raise this flag with their Radio Spectrum Inventory Act (S.3433).”



This Friday, Sept. 28, the FCC is scheduled to consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would advance a voluntary incentive spectrum auction already authorized by Congress. In a 2011 public filing with the FCC, NRB expressed concern that an auction would bring “substantial risks to NRB TV members, including the potential loss of spectrum, loss of coverage area, channel changes and infrastructure costs.”



As the FCC pursues this spectrum auction, the association says it “continues to urge a process that fairly honors the services and investments of all Christian television broadcasters in their local communities.”





