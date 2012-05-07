NOS gives Dutch multi-screen viewers 12 live streams for Olympics

Dutch public broadcaster NOS is setting up 12 live streams to cover the Olympic Games in London to serve web connected screens including smart TVs from Samsung and Philips.

The broadcaster hopes to reach other smart TVs including Sony models, as well as mobile iOS and Android devices via an app still being developed. The 12 streams will use geoblocking to prevent access from outside the country.

The NOS also has a statutory obligation to make news and sports programs for the three Dutch public television channels. It also acts as co-coordinator for the Dutch public broadcasting system as a whole. In the event of emergencies or breaking of a major story, it assumes control of the public networks and cooperates with the other members of the system to provide the coverage.