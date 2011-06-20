Norway Public Broadcaster Picks Miranda



MONTREAL: NRK, Norway’s public broadcaster, recently acquired a slew of Miranda gear for their newest production truck.



Consisting of an NVISION 8500 hybrid embedded audio router, ten Kaleido-X16 multiviewers and three Kaleido-Modular multiviewers, the purchase was made to fix cabling and timing issues as well as increase the monitoring of the HD2 truck’s production, audio and video processes.



“[The] router is a very timely product, with the new truck handling a significantly higher number of audio channels for 5.1 surround”, said Jon-Dag Skagmo, project manager for NRK’s HD2 truck, in a press release. “With the signal processing performed within the router, we can better address audio/video timing issues like lip sync. We have also saved almost two racks worth of space by eliminating a separate AES router and dedicated embedders/de-embedders. The cable management is also improved significantly”.



The NVISION 8500 has the ability to handle regular processing tasks, like swapping program audio tracks, within its single frame. De-embedding, shuffling, break-away and re-embedding are all handled in one spot by one machine.



The Kaleido-X16 monitors feature 16-inputs, dual multi-viewer outputs, and high layout flexibility, with the Kaleido-Modular units offering up to 20 outputs per 3RU frame.



HD2 is deployed to NRK's most demanding and high profile sports events across Norway. It was used for the first time at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, in March of this year.

