NFL Media Taps TVU Network for Mobile Cellular Uplinks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA—NFL Media, which operates the league’s broadcast, web and mobile media outlets, has selected 3G/4G/LTE mobile cellular uplink solutions from TVU Networks as part of its live broadcast activities during NFL games including the Super Bowl, as well as pre-game, post-game, and training camp coverage as well.

NFL Media says it selected TVUPack due to its performance in challenging RF environments such as stadiums and its ease of use. TVU’s sports team is headed up by Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.

TVU’s IP-based video transmission solutions include the TVUPack TM8200 ENG backpack; TVUPack Mini; the TVU Grid IP video switching, routing and distribution solution; and TVU Anywhere, which enables organizations to instantly capture and transmit footage from iOS and Windows mobile devices. TVUPack products have been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world including the World Cup, the 2012 London Olympics, U.S. presidential elections, Hurricane Sandy, and the 2013 Papal conclave.