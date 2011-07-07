NextComputing spotlights battery-powered workstation for editing

NextComputing has announced the latest addition to its Radius series of mobile computers, the Radius EX-B — the first NextComputing portable system to feature an integrated battery for total mobility.

Ideal for digital video production applications requiring demanding hardware performance, the new Radius EX-B features a full-powered CPU, high-end 3-D graphics, high-speed RAID storage and PCI expansion slots.

The briefcase-style Radius EX-B is designed to offer true workstation and server performance in a compact, all-in-one package that is easy to transport and set up. However, unlike other NextComputing portables, the Radius EX-B can run completely untethered, without being plugged into a power source.

This feature offers a number of advantages, including the ability to transport the system from room to room within a facility without powering down, keeping the unit running continuously in the event of a power failure and running the system in a remote environment where power is intermittent or unreliable.

The Radius EX-B has a 320W power supply with removable Lithium-Ion battery pack, able to power the system at full-load for two hours. It has a built-in 17in widescreen, high-resolution (1920 x 1200) LCD monitor and workstation-class 2nd Generation Intel Core i7 Quad-Core processor or Intel Xeon E3-1200 series processor.