Next Gen TVs Record Greatest Gain in U.S. Household Ownership, Says CTA Study

ARLINGTON, Va. — Next-generation screen technologies, such as large-screen 4K Ultra-HD TVs saw the biggest gain in household ownership, climbing 15% year-over-year to 31% of U.S. households, according to a new study for the Consumer Technology Association.

The research, CTA’s “20 Annual Consumer Technology Ownership and Market Potential Study,” also found that 19% of U.S. households own at least one TV that has a 60-inch or larger screen. Digital streaming device ownership climbed as well, adding 9% points to 45% of households.

The popularity of smartphones also continues to grow as 87% of U.S. homes now report owning one, propelling the device into second place behind only TVs at 96%, according to the study.

“The rapid ascent of smartphone ownership in U.S. households exemplifies the versatility of these devices — for communication, for entertainment, for productivity and more. And because of that, it’s possible we’ll see smartphone ownership in the U.S. match that of TVs within the next five years,” said Steve Koenig, VP of market research at CTA.

For the first time, the top three most frequently owned tech devices all have screens, with the third most popular being laptop computers at 72%.

Ownership of smart speakers, such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, has tripled to reach 22% of U.S. households, it said.

Smartwatches have been adopted by 18% of U.S. households, while drones showed up in 10% of homes and VR headsets were owned by 11% of households, the research found.

The CTA research was conducted via a dual-frame telephone interview of 2,016 U.S. adults between Feb. 22 and March 5.

More information is available on the CTA website.

