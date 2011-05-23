NewTek takes HD live production products on tour

NewTek has embarked on a cross-country tour — this week through June 6 — to showcase its new HD portable live production products, including the TriCaster 850 EXTREME and 3Play 820.

The NewTek “Take Control” tour features a smart car — the world’s smallest HD live production vehicle — spotlighting the small footprint, portability and ease of use of NewTek products. Kicking off in NewTek’s hometown of San Antonio, the tour will stop in six additional cities along the East Coast, Midwest and West Coast.

Stops include May 23 in Washington, D.C.; May 26 in Chicago; June 1 in San Francisco; June 2 in Los Angeles; and June 6 in Dallas.

With TriCaster gear, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multichannel effects. TriCaster is used by broadcasters, sports organizations, webcasters and others to provide extended programming and content to their audiences.

Sign up to attend an event and to see the demonstrations.

