Newsy Opens Washington D.C. Office

CINCINNATI—Over-the-top video news service Newsy is taking up roots in our nation’s capital, announcing the establishment of a Washington D.C. office. Newsy, who focuses primarily on reaching millennials, already has offices in Columbia, Mo., Chicago, New York and Cincinnati.

Zach Toombs, director of news, will head the D.C. team. Coverage will span issues like income inequality, energy, immigration, poverty and student load debt. The office will be based out of the Scripps Washington Bureau.

One reason Newsy gave for expanding to Washington was to better cover the 2016 presidential campaigns. Related to that, the news service recently launched a new interactive video experience, “Buying Democracy,” that explores the links between big-money donors and 2016 presidential candidates. The data will be updated throughout the campaign as finance data becomes available. “Buying Democracy” is currently live at Newsy.com/buyingdemocracy.

Newsy is available in both on-demand and linear formats on OTT services, mobile, and through its website. Newsy is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company.