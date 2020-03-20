NewsNet Available for Short-Term Affiliations Amid Coronavirus

CADILLAC, Mich.—The NewsNet 24/7 news channel looks to help keep communities informed about the latest information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by offering short-term affiliations to local TV stations.

“We understand that some stations who are interested in keeping the public up-to-date about the COVID-19 pandemic don’t have the bandwidth to commit to carrying a 24/7 news subchannel long term,” said Eric Wolita, president of NewsNet. “So, during this national emergency, we’re offering NewsNet to any station that would like to carry it on a subchannel with no long-term commitment.”

NewsNet says that stations can carry the network for a few weeks or even months, depending on their need. It can also provide loaner receivers if needed.