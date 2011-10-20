News Association Sounds Out Members on Indecency



Has the commission’s indecency enforcement affected news coverage? If so, how?



The Radio Television Digital News Association plans to offer its input to the U.S. Supreme Court, which soon will consider arguments about the constitutionality of the FCC’s indecency rules.



So RTDNA is polling its members for input, asking things like whether news and sports coverage has been affected; whether stations have self-censored or altered sound bites; how TV stations would cover an exhibit of Picasso’s nudes; and whether stations have purchased time-delay gear.



The association plans to join an amicus brief in the case.



-- Radio World



