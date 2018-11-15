New Samsung Chip Advances AI, 8K for Mobile Devices

SEOUL, KOREA–Samsung has rolled out its next-gen processor for its mobile devices, targeting artificial intelligence applications and enabling users to capture and record in 8K.

The Exynos 9 Series 9820 premium application processor features a fourth-generation custom CPU, 2.0 Gbps LTE Advanced Pro modem, and an enhanced neural processing unit (NPU) to enable ultra high resolution imaging and advanced AI experiences.

“As AI-related services increase and their utilization diversify in mobile devices, its processors require higher computational capabilities and efficiency,” said Ben Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “The AI capabilities in the Exynos 9 Series 9820 will provide a new dimension of performance in smart devices through an integrated NPU, high-performance fourth-generation custom CPU core, 2.0 Gbps LTE modem and improved multimedia performance.”

Exynos 9820 features a separate hardware AI-accelerator, or NPU, which performs AI tasks around 7x faster than the predecessor, the company said. With the NPU, AI-related processing can be carried out directly on the device rather than sending the task to a server, providing faster performance as well as more security for personal information. The NPU will enable a variety of new experiences such as instantly adjusting camera settings for a shot based on the surroundings or recognizing objects to provide information in augmented or virtual reality (AR or VR) settings.

With an enhanced architecture design, Samsung says the Exynos 9820’s new fourth-generation custom core delivers around 20-percent improvement in single core performance or 40-percent in power efficiency when compared to its predecessor which can load data or switch between apps much faster. In addition, the multi-core performance is also increased by around 15 percent. The new mobile processor embeds the latest Mali-G76 GPU cores, which deliver a 40-percent performance boost or 35-percent power savings, allowing longer play time of graphic-intensive mobile games or interactive AR applications.

The LTE-Advanced Pro modem in the Exynos 9820 brings fast mobile broadband speed of 2.0Gbps downlink with 8x carrier aggregation (CA) and 316 Mbps uplink. At 2.0 Gbps downlink speed, a FHD high-definition movie (3.7GB) can be downloaded in about 15 seconds and massively multiplayer online games (MMOG) can be played with less lag. With more aggregation of carriers than the previous solution along with 4x4 MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output), 256-QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) scheme, and enhanced Licensed-Assisted Access (eLAA) technology, the modem delivers stable yet blazing speed on the go.

Exynos 9820’s multi-format codec (MFC) supports encoding and decoding of 4K UHD video at 150 fps and encoding and decoding of 8K videos at 30fps.

The Exynos 9 Series 9820 is expected to be in mass production by the end of this year and could be integrated into the company’s flagship Galaxy S10, due to be released in early 2019.