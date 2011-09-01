New Low-Power DTV Rules Now in Effect



In a Public Notice (DA 11-1446) released Friday, the FCC announced that the rules in the LPTV DTV Second Report and Order (FCC 11-110) are now in effect. Two of the information collection requirements are still pending approval from the Office of Management and Budget.



The two delayed rules are an expansion of the Commission's existing ancillary and supplementary rule to LPTV permittees operating pursuant to STA, and the requirement that stations that have not already taken steps to convert to DTV notify the Commission regarding their digital transition plan.



Sept. 1, 2011, is the last day for stations to file displacement applications for low-power TV, and translators now operating above TV Channel 51. See FCC Sets Deadline for LPTV DTV Transition for more details.



