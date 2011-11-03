New coalition launches to support preservation of free, local TV

A new coalition of organizations launched Nov. 1 in Washington, D.C., aims to support the evolution of broadcast television and its integration with other technologies and platforms.

The group, The Future of TV Coalition, formed to support and promote digital broadcasting in public policy brings together a diverse set of constituencies that rely on broadcast television, including elected local officials, programming distributors, electronic equipment manufacturers and multicast networks.

"Our members work together to advance public policy initiatives that allow broadcasters to continue to rigorously innovate and invest to better serve consumers," according to the group’s mission statement.

Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the NAB, which facilitated the launch of the group, said members of the group understand “the importance and benefit of preserving this expansion of consumer choice on television.”

Joining Smith at the launch of the coalition were Bounce TV co-founder and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young; Vme founding president & CEO Carmen DiRienzo; Gannett Broadcasting president Dave Lougee; and Richard Schneider, president of Antennas Direct.



Coalition members include Antennas Direct, Bounce TV, The Center for Asian American Media, County Executives of America, The Country Network, Digitenna, DLT Entertainment, LATV Networks & American Latino Syndication, Luken Communications, MHz Networks, Native American Public Telecommunications, New York Television Festival, Open Mobile Video Coalition, Pacific Islanders in Communications, Qubo, This TV and Vme Media.